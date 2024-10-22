Zelensky denies potential dismissal of defense minister, head of military intelligence

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 21 denied rumors regarding the possible resignation of military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"I wasn't going to do that. I was not going to replace Budanov. This information was circulating, yes. There was no such question about Umerov either," Zelensky said during a meeting with journalists.

Zelensky's statement followed media speculation that Budanov was in line for dismissal. Budanov, 38, has been the head of Ukraine's military intelligence since August 2020.

In late September, Umerov dismissed two of Budanov's deputies, Viktor Zaitsev and Ihor Ostapenko. The decision was not made in cooperation with Budanov, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing an undisclosed source.

Consequently, reports about Budanov's possible dismissal began circulating in the Ukrainian media.

Servant of the People lawmaker Yurii Mysiagin, who is deputy chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, said via his Telegram channel on Oct. 2 that the question of replacing Budanov was "not considered."

Zelensky carried out a major government reshuffle in September, saying that there was a "need for new energy." During the staff rotations, the Cabinet of Ministers and the list of deputy heads of the Presidential Office were partially updated.