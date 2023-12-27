Skip to content
Governor: Russian shelling leaves 70% of Kherson without electricity

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2023 1:31 PM 2 min read
An apartment building in Kherson, southern Ukraine, damaged by Russian shelling on Dec. 26, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
Russian shelling of Kherson on Dec. 26 “badly damaged" the city’s energy infrastructure, leaving 70% of consumers without power supply, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Dec. 27.

Emergency repairs are being carried out, but it’s difficult to say when they will be completed, according to Prokudin.

“However, services are doing everything in their power to restore the light as soon as possible," the official said on Telegram.

Russian forces struck a railway station full of people in Kherson late on Dec. 26, killing at least one person and wounding four others, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian forces had reportedly been attacking the Kherson area for a few hours that evening.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area with artillery, tanks, drones, and air bombs.

Since liberation, over 400 civilians were killed and over 1,700 wounded in and around Kherson, according to local authorities.

Russia has recently intensified its missile and drone campaign against Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Last year's campaign killed dozens of civilians and led to wide-spread power outages across the country.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
