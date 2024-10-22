Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Germany 'skeptical' about Ukraine's NATO membership, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova October 22, 2024 4:26 PM 2 min read
Flags of Ukraine and NATO are seen before a press conference of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky following their negotiations in Kyiv, Ukraine on 29 April, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Germany still "has skepticism" about Ukraine joining NATO, fearing Russia's reaction, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Oct. 21.

Speaking at a meeting attended by the Kyiv Independent, Zelensky stressed that a majority of NATO countries have reached a consensus on an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance, which would be granted within the internationally recognized borders of the country.

"Today we see support from France. We understand that the British will support us, and we believe that the Italians will support us," the president said.

But he added the position among several countries including Germany remains restrained.

"But still, the U.S. will have an impact on this... We believe that they are consolidating their thoughts on NATO and this has an impact on, for example, Hungary and Slovakia," Zelensky added.

The president voiced hope that Washington's reaction would be "more positive" after the U.S. presidential election in early November.

Talking to journalists, Zelensky did not rule out that "some partners" may think about Ukraine's membership in NATO in exchange for the occupied territories.

"We are not discussing this," he said. "This invitation, I believe, does not depend on Russia's opinion. When some other partners are convinced that they are stronger than Russia, then we will have a positive outcome in this sense."

The invitation to NATO membership is also extended to internationally recognized borders of the country, Zelensky said.

"This is not just an invitation, but an invitation while the war is still ongoing. And what kind of accession, how it will take place, how long — this is the next step, diplomacy."

Zelensky's remarks come days after he publicly unveiled his five-point victory plan, which includes Kyiv's invitation to join NATO placed at the top of the list. U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that the alliance does not currently have such plans.

Kyiv submitted its application to join in September 2022, and in July 2024 the alliance affirmed Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership" — though Ukraine has not received any definitive news about its future accession.

According to the information obtained by the Kyiv Independent, Kyiv had planned to ask for NATO membership within the months, not years.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
