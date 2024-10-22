Zelensky urges allies to increase pressure on North Korea.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 22 urged Ukraine's allies to mount pressure on North Korea, calling for a "concrete response" to the country's escalating military support of Russia's full-scale war.

Two North Korean brigades of up to 6,000 personnel each are currently undergoing training in Russia, Zelensky said in his evening address, citing military intelligence reports.

"But we know how to respond to this challenge," he said.

"And it is important that our partners do not shy away from this challenge as well. All partners."

Ukraine's military intelligence has reported that Moscow is planning to involve Pyongyang in the full-scale war against Ukraine in the coming months, with around 10,000 North Korean soldiers preparing to join the Russian army.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said on Oct. 22 that North Korean troops are expected to arrive in Kursk Oblast on Oct. 23 to support the Russian military against Ukraine's incursion in the region.

"If North Korea can intervene in the war in Europe, then the pressure on this regime is definitely not strong enough," Zelensky said.

The involvement of North Korean troops would mark a "significant escalation" in Russia's war, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Oct. 21, without directly confirming the reports.

The U.S. has also said it is "concerned" by reports of North Korea's increased participation, with a White House spokesperson saying such a move would indicate "a new level of desperation" on Moscow's part.

The South Korean government has expressed alarm, and is reportedly considering dispatching a monitoring team to Ukraine. North Korea's direct involvement may also prompt Seoul to revisit its stance on supplying weapons to Kyiv.

Zelensky in his address called on international partners to "stop Russia and its allies" from expanding the scope of the war.

"Aggressors must be stopped. We expect a firm, concrete response from the world. Hopefully, not only in words."