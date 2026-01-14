Russia's own air defense missile hits apartment building in Rostov-on-Don, fire seen at nearby factory, media reports

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian air defense missile reportedly struck a residential building in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don overnight on Jan. 14, according to eyewitness reports and footage uploaded to social media.

Residents reported explosions in the city overnight and posted videos showing air defenses at work over Rostov, according to Russian Telegram media channels. Russian authorities warned of a Ukrainian drone attack and also issued multiple missile warnings for the region.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar claimed that an industrial enterprise caught fire due to the drone attack, though he did not disclose the name of the facility. He also claimed that a multistory residential building was on fire and that emergency crews were at work on the scene.

Footage on social media suggests the target may have been the Empils paint coating factory, although it was not immediately clear as to whether Ukrainian or Russian fire was responsible for the reported damage.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials.

The circumstances around the reportedly self-imposed strike were not immediately clear.

While Russian forces have previously accidentally struck targets on their own territory while attempting to repel Ukrainian aerial attacks, Kyiv has also accused Moscow of staging elaborate false flag operations in an attempt to spread disinformation and provide justification on its war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Rostov-on-Don is situated approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of the Russia-Ukraine border and lies adjacent to the Azov Sea, making the port and its surrounding area a prime target of Ukrainian attacks on oil tankers and oil facilities.



