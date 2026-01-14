KI logo
War

Explosions in Kyiv as Russia's relentless assault on energy infrastructure continues amid freezing temperatures

by Asami Terajima
This photograph shows a big screen on a building displaying a temperature of -14 degrees Celsius in Kyiv on Jan. 14, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)

Explosions rang out on a Wednesday morning in central Kyiv as Russia ramps up its drone and missile attacks on the city's power and heating infrastructure, taking advantage of the freezing temperature outside in an attempt to break Ukrainians' morale.

Local authorities reported on Jan. 14 that air defenses were active in the capital due to yet another Russian drone attack. They have not specified what Russia was targeting in this attack, nor how many drones were shot down.

Around two hours prior to the latest attack, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported a drone threat on the capital.

Russian drones and missiles have been targeting critical infrastructure in an intensified blitz in recent days to deprive people of power and heating supplies in the subzero temperatures, nearly four years into the full-scale war.

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk warned on Jan. 13 that Russia is "going all in" to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure after the second mass attack in less than a week.

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Ukrenergo CEO, told the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 13 that Russia was trying to disconnect Kyiv from the power and force people to flee the city, adding that about 70% of the capital was left without electricity.

The second mass attack, which occurred in the early hours of Jan. 9,  significantly worsened the power and heating situation in the capital. The mass missile and drone attack left much of Kyiv without electricity, heating, and running water as the city entered some of its coldest days.

While Russia has waged a similar energy blitz over the winter of 2022-2023, Olena Pavlenko, president of the Kyiv-based energy-focused think tank DiXi Group, told the Kyiv Independent that "compared to all previous winters, the situation now is the worst."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that around 6,000 buildings, which account for nearly half of the total, were left without power. On Jan. 12, he said about 800 residential buildings still lacked electricity.

Following the Jan. 9 attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko recommended that Kyiv residents who have the means to temporarily leave the city do so for a short time.

"We are doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible," Klitschko said.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics.

