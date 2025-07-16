Russia drops 500-kg bomb on shopping center in Donetsk Oblast — killing 2, injuring 27

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new details emerge.

Russian forces dropped a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) aerial bomb on the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, killing at least two people and injuring 27 others, regional officials reported July 16.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said the strike targeted a shopping center in the heart of the city. The explosion damaged 54 retail outlets, 304 apartments, and eight vehicles, Filashkin reported on Telegram.

A fire broke out following the attack, according to officials, and emergency crews were dispatched to extinguish it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, calling it "horrendous, dumb Russian terror" lacking any "military logic." He also offered condolences to the families of those affected.

The attack on Dobropillia comes just two days after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a "major" announcement, pledging to impose "severe" tariffs on Russia within 50 days unless a peace deal is reached. The 50-day ultimatum is the latest in a series of deadlines Trump has proposed to end the war — including timelines of 24 hours, two weeks, and 100 days.

So far, such ultimatums have proven ineffective, as Russia continues to attack Ukraine on a regular basis, with devastating consequences for civilians all over the country.