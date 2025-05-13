Russia threatens to 'neutralize' all NATO efforts against Moscow amid alliance drills in Lithuania

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko's statement came as Strong Shield 5 exercises involving military personnel from other NATO countries began in Lithuania.
"Amendments to the Budget Code are needed to implement the provisions on funding the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund," lawmaker Roksolana Pidlasa said.
Russia will announce its representative for the expected talks in Istanbul once Putin "deems it necessary," the Kremlin said.
During reconnaissance in an unspecified front-line sector, Special Operations Forces' operators detected Buk-M3 and Uragan-1 on combat duty, the unit said.
The revision was connected to global trade upheavals, which only aggravate Ukraine's economic challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion.
The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.
The sanctions will expire at the end of July unless all 27 EU member states agree to extend them.
President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
U.S. and European officials held talks on May 12, during which Washington made it clear that it wanted to allow talks between Russia and Ukraine before increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, sources told Bloomberg.
According to Steve Witkoff, the key topics in the peace discussions are the fate of the five partially or fully occupied Ukrainian regions, the status of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine's access to the Dnipro River and the Black Sea.
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa is reportedly offering a deal that would give U.S. companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Kyiv.
The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and guided bombs during the night, targeting multiple regions after the May 12 deadline for an unconditional ceasefire expired.
"Only member states can take out loans within the 150 billion euros instrument, but they can use these funds for joint procurement with Ukraine," EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.
Russia threatens to 'neutralize' all NATO efforts against Moscow amid alliance drills in Lithuania
Moscow sees NATO military exercises in Lithuania as directed against Russia and will take measures to neutralize all the alliance's efforts aimed against it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Russian state news agency TASS, as reported on May 12.
Grushko's statement came as the allied Strong Shield 5 exercises began in Lithuania. The exercises will run from May 12 to 18 in the Panevezys district, which borders another NATO member state, Latvia.
Lithuania will also host a large-scale NATO exercise, Thunder Fortress 2025, from May 13 to 27, involving about 8,000 troops, dozens of ships, and aircraft.
According to Grushko, Russia is forming two military districts and creating a tank corps in Karelia in northwestern Russia to counter NATO. He said the allied exercises are aimed at "deterring Russia" and "preparing the alliance for a possible military conflict."
"Other measures will be taken as we deem necessary in order to neutralize all these attempts to project force in the direction of Russia," Grushko said.
"The (Russian) military is closely monitoring this. And in any case, the interests of our security and defense capabilities will be guaranteed," he added.
Moscow has often accused NATO of an aggressive posture and warmongering while Russia wages its war against Ukraine, the largest conflict on the European continent since 2022.
European countries are increasing their defense budgets and modernizing their militaries in the face of the Russian threat and growing uncertainty over the U.S. role in NATO.
The Baltic states have been on high alert since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, sharing a history of Russian aggression and occupation.
Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have been raising alarms about a growing Russian threat to the Baltic region and the alliance as a whole. As they prepare for possible conflict, the three nations agreed to build a Baltic defense line in the coming years to strengthen the eastern border with Belarus and Russia.
Lithuania, a Baltic state bordering Russia's Kaliningrad enclave, has blocked and fortified a bridge over the Neman River, linking it to the Russian exclave. The country has also drafted plans to relocate a quarter of its population in the case of war.