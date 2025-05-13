Russia threatens to 'neutralize' all NATO efforts against Moscow amid alliance drills in Lithuania

Moscow sees NATO military exercises in Lithuania as directed against Russia and will take measures to neutralize all the alliance's efforts aimed against it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Russian state news agency TASS, as reported on May 12.

Grushko's statement came as the allied Strong Shield 5 exercises began in Lithuania. The exercises will run from May 12 to 18 in the Panevezys district, which borders another NATO member state, Latvia.

Lithuania will also host a large-scale NATO exercise, Thunder Fortress 2025, from May 13 to 27, involving about 8,000 troops, dozens of ships, and aircraft.

According to Grushko, Russia is forming two military districts and creating a tank corps in Karelia in northwestern Russia to counter NATO. He said the allied exercises are aimed at "deterring Russia" and "preparing the alliance for a possible military conflict."

"Other measures will be taken as we deem necessary in order to neutralize all these attempts to project force in the direction of Russia," Grushko said.

"The (Russian) military is closely monitoring this. And in any case, the interests of our security and defense capabilities will be guaranteed," he added.

Moscow has often accused NATO of an aggressive posture and warmongering while Russia wages its war against Ukraine, the largest conflict on the European continent since 2022.

European countries are increasing their defense budgets and modernizing their militaries in the face of the Russian threat and growing uncertainty over the U.S. role in NATO.

The Baltic states have been on high alert since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, sharing a history of Russian aggression and occupation.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have been raising alarms about a growing Russian threat to the Baltic region and the alliance as a whole. As they prepare for possible conflict, the three nations agreed to build a Baltic defense line in the coming years to strengthen the eastern border with Belarus and Russia.

Lithuania, a Baltic state bordering Russia's Kaliningrad enclave, has blocked and fortified a bridge over the Neman River, linking it to the Russian exclave. The country has also drafted plans to relocate a quarter of its population in the case of war.