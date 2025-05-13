Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Tuesday, May 13
Show More
News Feed

Russia threatens to 'neutralize' all NATO efforts against Moscow amid alliance drills in Lithuania

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russia threatens to 'neutralize' all NATO efforts against Moscow amid alliance drills in Lithuania
German soldiers take part in a drill during the NATO Quadriga military exercise, in Pabrade, Lithuania, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Moscow sees NATO military exercises in Lithuania as directed against Russia and will take measures to neutralize all the alliance's efforts aimed against it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Russian state news agency TASS, as reported on May 12.

Grushko's statement came as the allied Strong Shield 5 exercises began in Lithuania. The exercises will run from May 12 to 18 in the Panevezys district, which borders another NATO member state, Latvia.

Lithuania will also host a large-scale NATO exercise, Thunder Fortress 2025, from May 13 to 27, involving about 8,000 troops, dozens of ships, and aircraft.

According to Grushko, Russia is forming two military districts and creating a tank corps in Karelia in northwestern Russia to counter NATO. He said the allied exercises are aimed at "deterring Russia" and "preparing the alliance for a possible military conflict."

"Other measures will be taken as we deem necessary in order to neutralize all these attempts to project force in the direction of Russia," Grushko said.

"The (Russian) military is closely monitoring this. And in any case, the interests of our security and defense capabilities will be guaranteed," he added.

Moscow has often accused NATO of an aggressive posture and warmongering while Russia wages its war against Ukraine, the largest conflict on the European continent since 2022.

European countries are increasing their defense budgets and modernizing their militaries in the face of the Russian threat and growing uncertainty over the U.S. role in NATO.

The Baltic states have been on high alert since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, sharing a history of Russian aggression and occupation.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have been raising alarms about a growing Russian threat to the Baltic region and the alliance as a whole. As they prepare for possible conflict, the three nations agreed to build a Baltic defense line in the coming years to strengthen the eastern border with Belarus and Russia.

Lithuania, a Baltic state bordering Russia's Kaliningrad enclave, has blocked and fortified a bridge over the Neman River, linking it to the Russian exclave. The country has also drafted plans to relocate a quarter of its population in the case of war.

‘Like a game of tennis’ — Russia, Ukraine court Trump to avoid being blamed for peace talks failure
In the middle of the night, Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered Russian state TV to inform them that he is ready to begin direct peace talks with Ukraine on May 15. A day later, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he’ll be waiting for Putin in Turkey. “We expect Russia to confirm a full, durable, and reliable ceasefire starting May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet,” Zelensky said. The statements by Moscow and Kyiv caught the attention of the main viewer — U.S. President Donald Trump. “I
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
NATONATO-RussiaNATO troopsLithuaniaRussian armed forces
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks