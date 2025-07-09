Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
War

Russia targets Kyiv, western Ukraine with mass attack second night in a row

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Russia targets Kyiv, western Ukraine with mass attack second night in a row
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian air defenses firing at Russian drones early on July 31, 2024, in an unspecified location in Ukraine. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

For the second night in a row, explosions and air raid alarms rocked Ukraine's capital and cities far from the front lines, as Russia launched a massive drone attack across the country on July 10.

The night before, Russia slammed Ukraine with its largest missile and drone attack since the start of the full-scale war, targeting the western city of Lutsk with its heaviest barrage.

Throughout late spring and early summer 2025, Russia has ramped up aggression against Ukraine with a series of record-breaking mass strikes. The night of July 10 saw yet another wave of aerial terror from Moscow.

Ukraine's Air Force issued multiple alerts overnight, warning that groups of Russian Shahed-type drones were targeting regions throughout the country, including the far-western Ternopil and Rivne oblasts.

At around 1:15 a.m. local time, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported explosions in the capital. Reporters said large numbers of drones were flying over the Pechersk neighborhood, a historic distric in the city center.

The attack caused fires at apartment buildings in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Gas stations and garages are also in flames, he said, and medics have been dispatched to the scene.

Attacks are ongoing and information about the consequences of the strike are still being investigated.

‘We need to learn how to live without America’ — Ukraine’s survival amid faltering U.S. aid
Ukrainians breathed a sigh of relief of sorts this week after it was confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the continuation of shipments of critical military aid after a brief pause. The days-long hiccup alarmed a Ukraine beset with ever-escalating Russian air strikes and a dwindling supply of the means to stop them, and is just the latest instalment of a saga riven with uncertainty over Washington’s willingness to give Ukraine what it needs to defend itself against Russia. A
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Article image

UkraineRussiaRussian attackDronesKyiv
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 10
Video
Trump to exit Ukraine peace effort, Bolton says.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York speaks with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton about U.S. President Donald Trump’s failure to bring peace to Ukraine — and his next steps on Russia's war.

Show More

Editors' Picks