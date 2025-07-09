Russia targets Kyiv, western Ukraine with mass attack second night in a row

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

For the second night in a row, explosions and air raid alarms rocked Ukraine's capital and cities far from the front lines, as Russia launched a massive drone attack across the country on July 10.

The night before, Russia slammed Ukraine with its largest missile and drone attack since the start of the full-scale war, targeting the western city of Lutsk with its heaviest barrage.

Throughout late spring and early summer 2025, Russia has ramped up aggression against Ukraine with a series of record-breaking mass strikes. The night of July 10 saw yet another wave of aerial terror from Moscow.

Ukraine's Air Force issued multiple alerts overnight, warning that groups of Russian Shahed-type drones were targeting regions throughout the country, including the far-western Ternopil and Rivne oblasts.

At around 1:15 a.m. local time, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported explosions in the capital. Reporters said large numbers of drones were flying over the Pechersk neighborhood, a historic distric in the city center.

The attack caused fires at apartment buildings in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Gas stations and garages are also in flames, he said, and medics have been dispatched to the scene.

Attacks are ongoing and information about the consequences of the strike are still being investigated.