SBU officer shot dead in Kyiv, investigation underway

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer was murdered on July 10 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the SBU's press service told the Kyiv Independent after a reported shooting in the district.

The police reported a shooting in the area earlier in the day, saying that law enforcement officers discovered the body of a person with a fatal gunshot wound.

"The SBU and the National Police are taking measures to establish the circumstances of the crime and bring perpetrators to justice," the SBU's press service said.

Names of the victim or possible suspects have not been disclosed.