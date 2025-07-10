Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

SBU officer shot dead in Kyiv, investigation underway

1 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
SBU officer shot dead in Kyiv, investigation underway
An SBU officer. Illustrative purposes only. (SBU)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer was murdered on July 10 in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the SBU's press service told the Kyiv Independent after a reported shooting in the district.

The police reported a shooting in the area earlier in the day, saying that law enforcement officers discovered the body of a person with a fatal gunshot wound.

"The SBU and the National Police are taking measures to establish the circumstances of the crime and bring perpetrators to justice," the SBU's press service said.

Names of the victim or possible suspects have not been disclosed.

SBUKyivShootingMurderNational PoliceUkraine
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 10
Thursday, July 10
Show More

Editors' Picks