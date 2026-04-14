Russia targets critical dam in Kharkiv Oblast with glide bombs, governor says

Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast with glide bombs on April 14, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Six such bombs were directed at the Pechenihy dam in Chuhuiv district, one of the largest reservoirs in the region and a key infrastructure facility, Syniehubov said on national television.

According to Ukraine’s 16th Army Corps, four of the bombs struck the ground near hydraulic structures, while two hit the water. The dam itself was not damaged.

The military said the timing of the strike appeared deliberate, as water levels in the reservoir are currently at their peak due to spring flooding. Destroying the dam at this time could have caused large-scale flooding and severe environmental consequences for downstream communities.

After failing to cause physical damage, Russian forces launched an information campaign, spreading false claims about damage to the dam and an alleged emergency water discharge on pro-Russian social media, the military added.

The Pechenihy reservoir plays a major role in supplying water to Kharkiv and surrounding settlements.

Syniehubov added that Russian forces also carried out a combined attack on Kharkiv using Molniya-type drones and Iranian-designed Shahed drones.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure throughout the full-scale war, with a particular focus during the winter of 2025–2026, when temperatures dropped to as low as -25°C (-13°F), contributing to an energy crisis and leaving many Ukrainians without heat in their homes.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has said it documented 256 aerial attacks on energy and heating infrastructure since the start of the 2025–2026 heating season.

According to the agency, Russian forces have deliberately targeted 11 hydroelectric power plants and 45 of Ukraine's largest thermal power facilities since October 2025, in a systematic campaign which the SBU classifies as crimes against humanity.