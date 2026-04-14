At least 2 killed, 18 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day

At least two people were killed and 22 others injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities reported on April 14.

Russian forces launched 129 drones and four Kh-59/69 guided missiles against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. A total of 115 aerial targets were reportedly shot down, while 12 made it through, striking eight locations.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and 14 others injured as a result of Russian attacks, local authorities reported, as Russian forces carried out drone strikes, airstrikes, and artillery shelling, targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

Later in the morning, a medical facility in the central district of Kherson was hit by a "Molniya" drone, injuring four more people, while apartment buildings, private homes, mobile towers, an administrative building, vehicles, and an ambulance were also damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 44-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. She suffered an acute stress reaction. Syniehubov said that a drone hit the balcony of an apartment in a multi-story residential building.

An 86-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out 876 strikes, targeting 45 settlements.

One person was injured in an attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in which Russian forces carried out more than 10 strikes on three settlements using drones and artillery, according to local authorities.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack targeting civilian and port infrastructure, local authorities reported. No casualties were recorded. A Panamanian-flagged civilian vessel, a pier, and a barge were damaged in the port of Izmail. In Odesa, the attack damaged a service station building, two passenger buses, seven cars, six houses, and an emergency vehicle.

During the morning rush hour, at around 9:19 a.m., Russia also attacked the city center of Chernihiv, damaging multi-story residential and administrative buildings, Suspilne reported.