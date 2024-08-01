Skip to content
Syrskyi: Russia suffers big losses but has 'minor gains' on eastern front

by Kateryna Denisova August 1, 2024 7:09 PM 2 min read
Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Feb. 10, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russia is suffering heavy losses, but in some places has "minor gains" in Ukraine's east, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 1.

Russian troops continue to concentrate their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, deploying the most experienced assault units, Syrskyi said after visiting the eastern front.

Russia is trying to break through the defenses in the direction of Zhelanne, Novohrodivka, and Pokrovsk, which has become its main target, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Fighting is ongoing in the Kupiansk sector, as well as near the canal on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi said

Russian troops suffer losses near the village of Hlyboke and the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, failing to advance, he added.

The situation in the Siversk sector in Donetsk Oblast was described by the commander as "difficult," as Russia is using artillery and conducting assaults, but it has not succeeded, according to him.

"During active hostilities, the tactical positions of the troops can change several times during the day. As of now, there have been no significant changes," Syrskyi said in his Telegram post.

The units of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are also conducting counter-sabotage activities to intercept Russian sabotage groups in the Toretsk sector, which has become another hotspot in recent weeks.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
