Russia strikes ambulance in Chernihiv Oblast, injuring 2 medics

Russian forces struck an ambulance in the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast on Jan. 11, injuring two medical workers, a local official reported.

Oleksandr Seliverstov, the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi local military administration said in a post on Facebook, that the ambulance was struck while returning from a call.

Both injured medical workers managed to escape the ambulance ahead of the direct strike. No information was available as to the extent of the injuries sustained.

Seliverstov did not specify what type of weaponry was used in the attack, although the region has previously been targeted by Russian attack drones. Earlier in the day, officials reported that a music school had been struck by a drone.

While not on the active front line, town of Semenivka is regularly targeted by Russian attacks, lying approximately 15 kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian strikes have regularly targeted medical workers, including through 'double-tap' attacks.

On Jan. 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a Russian overnight drone strike hit a hospital in Kyiv, killing at least one person and injuring four others.

Despite months of U.S.-led peace negotiations, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian cities, striking energy infrastructure across the country.

Overnight on Jan. 12, Russian forces struck a "non-residential" building in Kyiv, as thousands of resident remain without heat amid frigid cold tempratures.