War

Russia targets capital and Kyiv Oblast, killing at least 2, damaging medical center

by Olena Goncharova
First responders work at the site of Russian drone attack in Kyiv in the early hours of Jan. 5. (State Emergency Service / Telegram) 

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia struck Kyiv and the capital region with an array of drones overnight on Jan. 5, killing one person in Kyiv and another in Kyiv Oblast, according to regional authorities.

A privately owned medical center in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district was damaged in the attack, and at least three people were injured, according to State Emergency Service. About 70 people were inside the medical center at the time of the attack.

First responders were called to the scene, and evacuation efforts were ongoing, according to Kyrylo Fesyk, head of the Obolonskyi district administration.

In Kyiv Oblast, at least seven houses and one multi-story residential building were damaged, along with garages, several cars, and warehouses.

The city of Slavutych, located some 140 kilometers north of Kyiv, experienced power outages, Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said, adding that water supply and central heating were not affected.

Meanwhile, explosions were also reported in Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia.

The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Monday, January 5
Sunday, January 4
