Russia targets capital and Kyiv Oblast, killing at least 2, damaging medical center

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia struck Kyiv and the capital region with an array of drones overnight on Jan. 5, killing one person in Kyiv and another in Kyiv Oblast, according to regional authorities.

A privately owned medical center in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district was damaged in the attack, and at least three people were injured, according to State Emergency Service. About 70 people were inside the medical center at the time of the attack.

First responders were called to the scene, and evacuation efforts were ongoing, according to Kyrylo Fesyk, head of the Obolonskyi district administration.

In Kyiv Oblast, at least seven houses and one multi-story residential building were damaged, along with garages, several cars, and warehouses.

The city of Slavutych, located some 140 kilometers north of Kyiv, experienced power outages, Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said, adding that water supply and central heating were not affected.

Meanwhile, explosions were also reported in Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia.