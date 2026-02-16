KI logo
War

Russia scales up offensive from north of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Russia scales up offensive from north of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says
Evacuation of civilians from the city by the forces of the National Police of Ukraine "White Angels" unit Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 19, 2025. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russian troops have scaled up their offensives from villages north of Pokrovsk, intensifying efforts to encircle the city and its sister town of Myrnohrad, the 7th Rapid Response Corps reported on Feb. 16.

The 7th Corps report comes as Ukraine clings to its last positions in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in eastern Donetsk Oblast, both of which have mostly been occupied by Russia, Emil Kastehelmi, a military analyst with the Black Bird Group, told the Kyiv Independent.

Russian troops are attempting to close in on the Ukrainian-held pocket around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, with the Ukrainian open-source mapping project DeepState estimating the gap at about five kilometers (three miles).

By closing in on the remaining Ukrainian logistic routes from the north, Russia is trying to force a complete Ukrainian withdrawal from Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

Become a member – go ad‑free
Article image
Russian troop movements toward Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast as of Feb. 15, 2026. Red shows areas of Russian advance; gray indicates contested territory. (Deep State)

Pokrovsk has long served as a key logistics hub for Ukrainian forces, located at the intersection of major rail and highway routes. In a costly operation that has lasted more than a year, Russia has committed a large number of troops in an effort to capture the city.

The 7th Corps said that, together with other units, its troops are countering Russian efforts by conducting "enhanced" aerial reconnaissance and mining likely assault routes.

Russian troops are also trying to advance in small assault groups from the northwestern part of Pokrovsk to the village of Hryshyne, about eight kilometers (about five miles) northwest of Pokrovsk, according to the 7th Corps.  

The Eastern Operational Command said on Feb. 16 that Ukrainian units continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk, where fighting is ongoing.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In Myrnohrad, Russia is intensifying pressure on the northern part of the town, attempting to deploy additional heavy weaponry and personnel for "an enveloping maneuver and subsequent assault," the command responsible for the area added.

Ukraine has killed 167 Russian troops and wounded 19 others, in addition to destroying 13 vehicles, 43 drones of various types, 15 Russian shelters and ammunition depots, and a tank, over the past day, the Command reported, citing its preliminary data.

read also

Ukrainian forces hit several ‘important’ Russian military targets in 3 regions, General Staff says
The strikes targeted areas where Moscow had concentrated its troops, along with a Russian communications hub and a drone control center, the report read.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
RussiaRussian offensiveRussian armed forces
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, February 16
Sunday, February 15
Show More

Editors' Picks