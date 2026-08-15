Ukraine begins using British drones to strike targets deep within Russia, Times reports

Ukraine has begun using British drones in deep strikes against Russia over the past six months, the Times reported Aug. 15, citing sources in Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Weapons used in the strikes include the BAE Systems Nyan jet-powered drone, which has been tested by the British Royal Navy, and another unspecified drone manufactured by a company the outlet did not name for security reasons.

Most deep-strike missions are conducted using Ukrainian drones, but the Armed Forces have also had significant success with British drones, a senior Ukrainian military source said.

Targets hit by the British drones include oil refineries near Moscow, in Yaroslavl, and Volgograd, the Times reported.

The Nyan drone has also reportedly been used against the neighboring Russian city of Belgorod, which is located near Ukraine's border with Russia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war, intensifying attacks in recent weeks.

Ukrainian forces struck Russia's Savasleyka military airbase and a key Roscosmos facility in Samara Oblast using domestically produced Flamingo missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Aug. 15.

In Moscow Oblast, Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported on Aug. 4 that several Ukrainian drone strikes were recorded in the Novosyolki industrial zone.

In response to the use of British drones by Ukrainian forces, Russia might increase hybrid warfare against the U.K., unnamed sources told the Times.

Moscow has already targeted the U.K. with cyberattacks and espionage, a senior defense source added.