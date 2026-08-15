KI logo
War

Ukraine begins using British drones to strike targets deep within Russia, Times reports

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine begins using British drones to strike targets deep within Russia, Times reports
Visitors view a demonstration of the BAE Systems Nyan Maritime One Way Effector (OWE) strike drone during the Farnborough International Air Show 2026 at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre on July 21, 2026, in Farnborough, England. (John Keeble/Getty Images)

Ukraine has begun using British drones in deep strikes against Russia over the past six months, the Times reported Aug. 15, citing sources in Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Weapons used in the strikes include the BAE Systems Nyan jet-powered drone, which has been tested by the British Royal Navy, and another unspecified drone manufactured by a company the outlet did not name for security reasons.

Most deep-strike missions are conducted using Ukrainian drones, but the Armed Forces have also had significant success with British drones, a senior Ukrainian military source said.

Targets hit by the British drones include oil refineries near Moscow, in Yaroslavl, and Volgograd, the Times reported.

The Nyan drone has also reportedly been used against the neighboring Russian city of Belgorod, which is located near Ukraine's border with Russia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war, intensifying attacks in recent weeks.

Ukrainian forces struck Russia's Savasleyka military airbase and a key Roscosmos facility in Samara Oblast using domestically produced Flamingo missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Aug. 15.

In Moscow Oblast, Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported on Aug. 4 that several Ukrainian drone strikes were recorded in the Novosyolki industrial zone.

In response to the use of British drones by Ukrainian forces, Russia might increase hybrid warfare against the U.K., unnamed sources told the Times.

Moscow has already targeted the U.K. with cyberattacks and espionage, a senior defense source added.

read also

Exclusive: Ukraine whispers to Trump that Russia may not capture Donbas even in 2027
UkraineRussiaAttacks on RussiaUkrainian strikes in RussiaDrone productionUnited KingdomEuropean alliesBAE Systems
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 16
Saturday, August 15
Friday, August 14
Show More

Editors' Picks