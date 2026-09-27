Russian attacks kill 14, injure 57 across Ukraine, with Odesa Oblast targeted in 'mass strike'

At least 14 people were killed and 57 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day as Odesa Oblast in particular came under mass attack, local authorities said on Sept. 26-27.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russia launched "a mass strike," damaging a residential building, a medical facility, a hotel, a shop and a grain storage facility, local governor Oleh Kiper said. One person was killed while two others were injured, he added.

Overall, overnight on Sept. 27, Russian forces launched 170 Shahed-type attack drones, including 76 jet-powered versions, as well as Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 147 drones, while strikes were recorded at 18 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at eight locations, the Air Force said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 27 that residential buildings, energy infrastructure, and other civilian infrastructure were attacked in Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv oblasts overnight.

This past week, the Russians launched more than 2,200 attack drones against Ukraine, as well as around 1,650 aerial bombs and 38 missiles of various types, a significant number of them ballistic missiles. And last night, tragically, there were people killed as a result of Russian… pic.twitter.com/FL3ManH6hA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 27, 2026

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were killed, and five were injured in Russian attacks across the region, local authorities said. Over the past day, Russia carried out 989 attacks on 59 settlements of the region.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed, and five were injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In the northeastern city of Sumy, a Russian glide bomb attack hit a residential area, killing two people and injuring 28 others, including four children, regional authorities said.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed two people and injured six others over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding regions, killing two people and injuring three others, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kyiv, Russian drones injured five people over the past day, damaging residential buildings and warehouses, local authorities reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day damaged 23 facilities, injuring two people, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks in the region injured one person, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. He added that, as a result of the attacks, a high-rise apartment building, nine houses, a shop, and vehicles were damaged.

In Poltava Oblast, power lines have been damaged following the crash of a Russian drone, local governor Vitalii Diakivnych said. Around 500 customers were temporarily left without power while power company staff worked to restore the electricity supply, he added.

Zelensky said that over the past week, Russian forces launched more than 2,200 attack drones against Ukraine, as well as around 1,650 aerial bombs and 38 missiles of various types.