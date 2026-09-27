German, Russian foreign ministers meet for 1st time since full-scale war against Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 26, where Germany called on Russia to end its war and engage in negotiations.

"Russia must end its war of aggression against Ukraine and cease its hostile actions against Germany and its allies," Wadephul said in a post to X after he and his Russian counterpart met for the first time since Russia began its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said that the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the war against Ukraine, writing that "Wadlephul reaffirmed the position of the German government, which he has repeatedly stated publicly."

Germany will back diplomacy if Russia "seriously engages in negotiations towards a sustainable peace," Wadlephul said.

He also confronted Russia over a Sept. 3 Munich arson attack on a Ukraine-supplying drone maker that has been linked to Moscow by German authorities.

"I made it clear to him that what happened at the Leipzig airport has crossed a line. Germany was attacked. We have reacted. We would react again if sovereignty rights were violated by Russia."

Wadephul also called on Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports in the Black Sea as Russian attacks continue to target ports and international civilian vessels.

"Especially in the interest of many people in the Global South. There will be starvation if these exports do not take place," he said.

Russia has regularly targeted civilian ships traveling to Ukrainian ports, including a Tanzania-flagged vessel in the Black Sea on Sept. 17, killing the ship's captain and injuring three crew members.

"Russia must stop waging this war. Russia must stop attacking us. Russia is called upon to show whether Russia really wants peace," Wadephul said.