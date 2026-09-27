Serbia's Russian-friendly President Vucic announces resignation, plans to run for PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced his resignation on Sept. 27, clearing the way for him to run as prime minister in the nation's October parliamentary elections.

Vucic has been Serbia’s prime minister or president since 2014, and his current term as president was slated to end in May 2027. Resigning early, Vucic can now run as the Serbian Progressive Party's right-wing populist candidate for prime minister in the Oct. 25 elections.

"This is the last evening for me in this building," Vucic told hundreds of his flag-waving supporters in front of the Presidency building in Belgrade. "I have faithfully served you ​and my fatherland, Serbia…I am proud of what we ​have done together."

Vucic said that he was planning his early retirement in June and on Sept. 9 dissolved the country’s parliament and announced a snap legislative election for next month.

Vucic, a right-wing populist leader with authoritarian tendencies and warm ties with Russia, has faced sustained pressure from anti-government demonstrators since November 2025. The wave of protests was triggered by the collapse of a train station roof in the town of Novi Sad. The disaster, which killed 15 people, was blamed on government corruption.

Although Serbia has traditionally maintained close ties with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Serbia in August signaled an effort to improve relations between Kyiv and Belgrade.

Analysts say that Vucic will de facto remain the most powerful person in Serbia if he becomes prime minister.