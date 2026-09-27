UkraineThe Kyiv Independent Live in London: October 2United Kingdom

Days until event:

05days
07hours
43minutes
01seconds
Get your ticket
KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,528,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,528,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, operating under the call signs "Hrek" and "Mahura", ride quad bikes (ATVs) toward forward front-line positions near the Russian border on August 28, 2026, in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,528,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sept. 27.

The number includes 1,690 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,384 tanks, 25,442 armored combat vehicles, 154,245 vehicles and fuel tanks, 50,428 artillery systems, 2,163 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,677 air defense systems, 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,762 unmanned ground vehicles, 35 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose the figure, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to significant numbers who are missing in action.

The intensity of Russian drone attacks and the fighting has made it extremely difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

read also

‘No longer hybrid’ — As Russian sabotage grows bolder, Europe lacks red lines
News from occupied Ukraine: Oleshky crisis continues, Europe’s human rights chief calls for ‘immediate local ceasefire’
General StaffUkrainian lossesRussian troopsRussian lossesRussian armed forcesCasualtiesUkrainian armed forcesUkraineRussia
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, September 27
Saturday, September 26
Show More

Editors' Picks