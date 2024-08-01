Russia frees US reporter Gershkovich, ex-Marine Whelan in prisoner swap, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan are being released by Russia in a multi-country prisoner exchange, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 1, citing undisclosed sources.

No official confirmation has been announced so far. According to Bloomberg, the two men are already on their way to locations outside of Russia, while the U.S. agreed to release Russian prisoners in exchange.

The news follows rumors about a planned historic prisoner exchange involving Russia, the U.S., Germany, and Belarus.

The swap should also allegedly include notable imprisoned Russian opposition figures like Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin, or Oleg Orlov, who have recently been transferred to unknown locations.

There is no confirmation about a possible exchange of the Russian oppositionists so far.

On the U.S. side, information about several well-known Russian prisoners has also reportedly disappeared from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons.