Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Journalist, Russia, U.S., Prison, War
Edit post

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years in jail

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 22, 2024 5:30 PM 2 min read
Alsu Kurmasheva, a US-Russian journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) who was arrested last year for failing to register as a "foreign agent", attends a hearing on the extention of her pre-trial detention, at the Sovetski court in Kazan on April 1, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.

According to court records, the sentence was passed on July 19 in a secret trial, AP wrote. The case was launched over a book, "Saying no to war. 40 stories of Russians who oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine," which was published in November 2022, RFE/RLE reported in December 2023.

Kurmasheva was kept in pre-trial detention since October 2023 which was extended several times by the Russian court on a charge of violating the so-called "foreign agent" law regulations.

According to RFE/RL, she lived in Prague with her family and traveled to Russia in May for a family emergency. When Kurmasheva tried to leave Russia the following month, authorities confiscated both her Russian and American passports, supposedly on the premise that she had not registered her U.S. passport.

Kurmasheva has been unable to leave Russia since then. RFE/RL wrote that she had been charged with the foreign agent violation while waiting for her passports to be returned.

Kurmasheva's arrest and extended pre-trial detention has been widely condemned by RFE/RL, the EU, Western nations, and a wide variety of NGOs, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Amnesty International, and others.

Kurmasheva is the second journalist with American citizenship to be sentenced in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter from the U.S., was arrested in Russia in March 2023. He was sentenced to 16 years in jail on what are widely viewed as trumped-up charges of espionage on July 19 as well.

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war
According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia’s military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years in jail

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.