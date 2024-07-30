Lukashenko pardons German citizen sentenced to death by firing squad for 'terrorism'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned German citizen Rico Krieger who had was on death row following a trial in Minsk, Belarusian state-owned news agency Belta reported on July 30.

Krieger has been sentenced to death by a court in Belarus after being accused of committing six crimes, including "terrorism," and "mercenary activity."

The sentencing occurred on June 24. Much of the trial was held behind closed doors and Belarus state media has not reported on the verdict.

Krieger appealed to Lukashenko with a petition for pardon.

The Viasna Human Rights Centre said the charges could be linked to a group of volunteer Belarusian soldiers, the Kalinouski Regiment, who fight against Russia in Ukraine, but provided no further details.

Belarus is the only country in Europe that still imposes the death penalty.

Minsk and Berlin were holding “consultations” over Krieger's fate.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatol Hlaz said that “at the request of Germany’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Belarus has “proposed a number of options for the development of the situation.”

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed the circumstances of the case to Deutsche Welle, saying the German embassy in Minsk was providing consular support to the German citizen.

“The death penalty is a cruel and inhumane form of punishment that is rejected by Germany in all circumstances,” ​​the ministry was quoted as stating, without providing more details of the case.