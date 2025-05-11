Russia rejects European peacekeepers, NATO infrastructure in Ukraine amid potential peace talks, Peskov says

"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"We cannot allow NATO's military infrastructure to get that close to our borders," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.
"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin... doesn't want to have a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the bloodbath. Ukraine should agree to this, immediately," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to to Antalya, Turkey, for a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting from May 14–16, where he is expected to address the war in Ukraine and push for stronger Allied defense commitments.
Western leaders dismissed the Kremlin's proposal for talks in Istanbul on May 15 as insufficient.
The Kremlin said the leaders held a detailed discussion about the Russian initiative and Erdogan expressed full support, reiterating Turkey’s readiness to provide a venue and assist in organizing the negotiations.
Erdogan told Macron that international cooperation is critical for initiating peace negotiations and the "sensitive implementation" of Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction processes, the Turkish Presidency reported.
The pope said he was praying to God to grant the world the "miracle of peace."
Ushakov’s comments follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 11 invitation for direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15.
The assault began around 2 a.m. on May 11, with Russian forces deploying 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs from multiple directions, Ukraine’s Air Force said.
Zelensky called a ceasefire the essential first step toward ending the war.
The number includes 1,310 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Russia rejects European peacekeepers, NATO infrastructure in Ukraine amid potential peace talks, Peskov says
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine in an interview with ABC News released on May 11.
Peskov earlier rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire as "an advantage" for Ukraine. As Ukraine's allies push for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused an immediate ceasefire and instead suggested direct peace talks be held in Istanbul beginning May 15.
"President Putin is open (to) peace negotiations, without any preconditions. And this is what he was proposing for the last couple of weeks. He keeps saying that we are ready for negotiations, for direct negotiations with... Ukraine," Peskov claimed.
"(H)aving no peaceful and diplomatic means at hand, we have to continue (Russia's war)," Peskov said.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine to end the war.
In a historic meeting in Kyiv on May 10, Ukraine and European allies put forth a demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning May 12.
Peskov claimed there is more to discuss in direct talks than a potential U.S.-brokered peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would encompass.
"Ukraine settlement is a very complicated thing. It is not as simple as to just to sign one paper, A4 sized, and proclaim it's a deal. That's a settlement process full of tiny details. And each of (those details) is vitally important for the future of both Russia and Ukraine," he said.
Peskov reiterated Russian demands for Ukraine to no longer receive Western weapons shipments.
"If we speak about ceasefire, what are you going to do with shipments of weapons coming every day from the United States and from European countries?... it would be (an) advantage for Ukraine," Peskov said.
The Kremlin has shown no signs it is willing to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, to Trump's reported frustration. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.