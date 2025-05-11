Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Sunday, May 11
Putin’s Victory Day and White House chaos | Ukraine This Week.

This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.

Show More
News Feed

Russia rejects European peacekeepers, NATO infrastructure in Ukraine amid potential peace talks, Peskov says

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russia rejects European peacekeepers, NATO infrastructure in Ukraine amid potential peace talks, Peskov says
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov speaks during Russian-Qatari talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, April 17, 2025, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine in an interview with ABC News released on May 11.

"We cannot allow NATO's military infrastructure to get that close to our borders," Peskov said.

Peskov earlier rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire as "an advantage" for Ukraine. As Ukraine's allies push for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused an immediate ceasefire and instead suggested direct peace talks be held in Istanbul beginning May 15.

"President Putin is open (to) peace negotiations, without any preconditions. And this is what he was proposing for the last couple of weeks. He keeps saying that we are ready for negotiations, for direct negotiations with... Ukraine," Peskov claimed.

"(H)aving no peaceful and diplomatic means at hand, we have to continue (Russia's war)," Peskov said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine to end the war.

In a historic meeting in Kyiv on May 10, Ukraine and European allies put forth a demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning May 12.

Peskov claimed there is more to discuss in direct talks than a potential U.S.-brokered peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would encompass.

"Ukraine settlement is a very complicated thing. It is not as simple as to just to sign one paper, A4 sized, and proclaim it's a deal. That's a settlement process full of tiny details. And each of (those details) is vitally important for the future of both Russia and Ukraine," he said.

Peskov reiterated Russian demands for Ukraine to no longer receive Western weapons shipments.

"If we speak about ceasefire, what are you going to do with shipments of weapons coming every day from the United States and from European countries?... it would be (an) advantage for Ukraine," Peskov said.

The Kremlin has shown no signs it is willing to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, to Trump's reported frustration. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.

‘She fed all the birds, dogs, and cats’ — 64-year-old animal rescue volunteer and son killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Serhii Mandryk was on a call with acquaintances in Canada in the early hours of May 7. An air raid alert had sounded in Kyiv a few hours earlier but he decided to stay at home and go ahead with it rather than head for a shelter. He assured everyone that “everything is fine,” but five minutes later he heard the familiar buzz of a Russian attack drone overhead. “Then an explosion,” the retired photographer told the Kyiv Independent later that day, standing outside the damaged five-storey apartme
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
UkraineRussiaNATODmitry PeskovCeasefirePeace TalksPeacekeeperssecurity guaranteesWar
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks