Russia rejects European peacekeepers, NATO infrastructure in Ukraine amid potential peace talks, Peskov says

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine in an interview with ABC News released on May 11.

"We cannot allow NATO's military infrastructure to get that close to our borders," Peskov said.

Peskov earlier rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire as "an advantage" for Ukraine. As Ukraine's allies push for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused an immediate ceasefire and instead suggested direct peace talks be held in Istanbul beginning May 15.

"President Putin is open (to) peace negotiations, without any preconditions. And this is what he was proposing for the last couple of weeks. He keeps saying that we are ready for negotiations, for direct negotiations with... Ukraine," Peskov claimed.

"(H)aving no peaceful and diplomatic means at hand, we have to continue (Russia's war)," Peskov said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine to end the war.

In a historic meeting in Kyiv on May 10, Ukraine and European allies put forth a demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning May 12.

Peskov claimed there is more to discuss in direct talks than a potential U.S.-brokered peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would encompass.

"Ukraine settlement is a very complicated thing. It is not as simple as to just to sign one paper, A4 sized, and proclaim it's a deal. That's a settlement process full of tiny details. And each of (those details) is vitally important for the future of both Russia and Ukraine," he said.

Peskov reiterated Russian demands for Ukraine to no longer receive Western weapons shipments.

"If we speak about ceasefire, what are you going to do with shipments of weapons coming every day from the United States and from European countries?... it would be (an) advantage for Ukraine," Peskov said.

The Kremlin has shown no signs it is willing to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, to Trump's reported frustration. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.