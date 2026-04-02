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Russia prepares 2nd oil shipment to Cuba after Trump says 'we don't mind'

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia prepares 2nd oil shipment to Cuba after Trump says 'we don't mind'
Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov seen during the plenary session on the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum on Oct. 10, 2024. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Russia is preparing to send a second oil shipment to Cuba, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said on April 2, signaling Moscow's intention to continue supplying fuel to the island.

The announcement follows the recent arrival of a Russian tanker to Cuba, which Washington allowed despite its efforts to restrict fuel deliveries to Havana, marking a shift in U.S. policy.

"A major meeting was held yesterday in St. Petersburg. Representatives from Cuba were in attendance. Cuba is under a complete blockade; access has been cut off," Tsivilyov told Russian media.

"Where did the (first) oil shipment come from? A Russian Federation vessel broke through the blockade. A second one is currently being loaded. We will not abandon the Cuban people."

The planned shipment would mark the second Russian delivery after a tanker carrying crude reached Cuba on March 30. The vessel's arrival followed comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he had "no problem" with such deliveries.

"We don't mind having somebody get a boatload because they have to survive," Trump said, adding that Washington would not oppose shipments "whether it's Russia or not."

The first shipment came as Cuba faced a deepening energy crisis after months without fuel, leading to blackouts and shortages across the island. A Russian tanker delivered roughly 100,000 metric tons of crude oil, described by Moscow as humanitarian assistance.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russian oil supplies to Cuba were discussed with U.S. counterparts in advance and emphasized Moscow's intention to continue shipments.

The developments follow Washington's de facto oil blockade targeting Cuba, which curtailed supplies after Venezuelan deliveries halted, worsening the island's energy shortages. The arrival of Russian fuel marked the first shipment in several months.

Cuba and Russia have maintained close ties since the Cold War. Media reports suggest that upwards of 5,000 Cuban fighters are actively participating in fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Most recently, Havana joined the Russian-led BRICS group as a partner country in October 2024.

The U.S. decision also comes as Washington has temporarily eased some sanctions on Russian oil exports following disruptions to global supply caused by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

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The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
RussiaUnited StatesCubaDonald TrumpRussian oil
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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