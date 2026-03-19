Russian oil shipments en route to Cuba despite US blockade, media reports

Cuba is set to receive its first energy shipments in months as vessels carrying Russian oil and gas are expected to arrive at its port early next week, the Financial Times (FT) reported on March 18.

According to FT, citing maritime intelligence reports, the shipment, which are set to be delivered by the Hong Kong-flagged vessel Sea Horse, are expected to deliver 27,000 tonnes of Russian fuel in direct defiance of U.S. President Donald Trump's energy embargo on island nation.

In January, Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency over the alleged "extraordinary threat" that Havana poses to the "to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

The de facto blockade ordered by Trump has exacerbated an energy crisis as the country contends with nationwide blackouts and fuel shortages.

Initial Russian oil shipments are expected to arrive as early as March 23, FT reported, with an additional Russian-flagged vessel carrying 100,000 metric tons of crude oil expected to make landfall on April 4.

The Russian shipments come as Trump has ramped up pressure against Havana in recent days, making veiled threat to seize control of the island.

"I do believe I’ll have the honor of taking Cuba," Trump said on March 16.

The comments from the U.S. president drew stark criticism from Moscow, with Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov telling reporters on March 17 that Russia was "ready to provide all possible assistance" to Cuba, the Moscow Times reported.

Trump has warned that countries supplying oil to Cuba could face U.S. tariffs, but with trade between Washington and Moscow severely limited since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it remains unclear what economic measures, if any, the U.S. could deploy to curb the shipments.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the State Department for comment.

In an effort to avoid international sanctions, Fox News reported that the vessels are using deceptive shipping tactics, including turning off the Automatic Identification System, to conceal and spoof its location.

The tactics are consistent with methods used by vessels in Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers — consisting of aging, underinsured tankers used to evade international sanctions on the Russian oil trade.

Cuba and Russia have maintained close ties since the Cold War. Media reports suggest that upwards of 5,000 Cuban fighters are actively participating in fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Most recently, Cuba joined the Russian-led BRICS group as a partner country in October 2024.