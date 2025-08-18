Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet with Trump, says war must end 'quickly and reliably'

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington, D.C., late on Aug. 17, where he is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for peace talks. The meeting is aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position as Trump presses for a rapid settlement to end what has become Europe’s deadliest war in eight decades.

Zelensky cautioned that any new deal must prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from using concessions as a "springboard" for another attack, citing Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014.

"We all equally want to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East — part of Donbas — and Putin simply used it as a staging ground for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given supposed 'security guarantees' in 1994, but they did not work," Zelensky said.

European leaders announced they would also travel to Washington to join the talks. Trump, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, has signaled greater alignment with Moscow on pursuing a comprehensive peace deal rather than beginning with a ceasefire.

Zelensky and Trump are scheduled to meet on Aug. 18, with a one-on-one session expected before the European leaders take part in broader discussions, a person familiar with the planning told Reuters.

"I am confident we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee its security, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, to everyone in America, to every partner, for the support and invaluable assistance," Zelensky added.

The Washington meeting follows a lengthy phone call between Trump and Zelensky on Aug. 16, a day after Trump’s summit with Putin in Alaska. Zelensky was not invited to that summit, where Trump said he and Putin had "made some headway" in peace talks, though no agreement was reached to end the war.

Afterward, Trump said he and Putin had "largely agreed" on territorial swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine. Ahead of the meeting, Trump suggested that "both sides would have to agree to 'swap' land," though he did not clarify what he meant. "I think we're pretty close to a deal," Trump said, adding: "Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say no."

A Ukrainian Presidential Office source told the Kyiv Independent that Moscow’s proposal would require Kyiv to withdraw from Ukrainian-controlled parts of the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, in exchange for a Russian pullback from areas of Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Zelensky has repeatedly said he would not cede territory to Russia as part of peace negotiations, insisting instead that the first step must be a ceasefire.