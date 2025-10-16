KI logo
Saturday, October 18, 2025
War

North Korean troops helping to direct Russian strikes into Ukraine, General Staff says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kollen Post
North Korean troops helping to direct Russian strikes into Ukraine, General Staff says
A screenshot from footage North Korean soldiers allegedly helping direct fire into Ukraine Oct.16 (Ukraine’s General Staff)

North Korean soldiers are now helping Moscow direct attacks into Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said on Oct. 16

The claim was made in a post on social media which included a video of what it said are North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast, Russia, guiding strikes into Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, in what it called the first publicly released evidence of their use to attack Ukraine.

"North Korean UAV operators adjusted the fire of multiple launch rocket systems against Ukrainian positions," the General Staff wrote.

Based on the General Staff's explanation, it appears to be footage recovered from a downed reconnaissance drone that the North Korean soldiers were piloting over Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian troops took several towns in Russia's southern Kursk Oblast in an incursion that began in August 2024, an attack that exposed major gaps in Russia's defenses. Russia then turned to North Korea.  

Some 11,000 North Korean soldiers made their way to Kursk in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for aid. Ukrainian, South Korean and Western intelligence first documented these soldiers in October 2024.

Russia used these North Korean soldiers as shock troops, with nearly half of them reportedly dying in counterassaults to restore lost Russian territory before Ukrainian forces retreated from Kursk Oblast entirely in May.

It subsequently became a staging ground for Russian attacks on northwestern Ukraine, including continuous airstrikes and ground assaults on villages near the border in Sumy Oblast in recent months, though the Russian bid for Sumy has nearly collapsed.  

The video and the General Staff's explanation for it mark a first. It would be the first public evidence of North Korean soldiers attacking Ukraine's sovereign territory.

"Due to critical manpower losses and the failure of the offensive operation in Sumy Oblast, Russian occupation forces continue to involve North Korean troops in active combat operations," the General Staff wrote.

Facing international isolation, Russia and North Korea have deepened ties since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Pyongyang has supplied ammunition and ballistic missiles to Moscow, and Russia has, in turn, helped Pyongyang develop submarines and Shahed-type drones.

Russia to help North Korea produce Shahed-type drones, Ukraine’s spy chief says
Shahed drones could enable North Korea to strike targets across South Korea, potentially overwhelming air defenses, and could also assist Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image

North KoreaKim Jong UnVladimir PutinKurskKursk OblastSumy OblastForeign fightersForeign mercenaries
Avatar
Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 18
Saturday, October 18
Ukrainian-American author Yurii Tarnawsky dies at 91.

A co-founder of the New York Group — a collective of Ukrainian emigre writers — Tarnawsky helped to expand and redefine contemporary Ukrainian literature through his embrace of narrative structure experimentation and linguistic innovation.

Show More

Editors' Picks