Russia likely helping North Korea with submarine development, Seoul says

Russia has likely provided technical assistance to North Korea in the development of submarines, South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back told the country's parliament on Oct. 13, Reuters reported.

The news aligns with suspicions that Moscow is providing military technology to North Korea in exchange for arms, ammunition, and soldiers deployed in the war against Ukraine.

The South Korean minister said Pyongyang has received "various technologies," but it remains unclear whether it was able to test launch a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

North Korea has long been developing submarines capable of launching ballistic missiles, as well as nuclear-powered vessels.

The Asian country launched a new ballistic missile submarine, the Hero Kim Kun Ok, in September 2023. In March this year, Pyongyang unveiled for the first time what it claims was a "nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine."

Russia and North Korea have deepened their cooperation in recent years, signing a strategic agreement in June 2024 that stipulates mutual support in the event of an attack on either country.

North Korea subsequently dispatched around 11,000-12,000 troops to Russia in late 2024 to help fend off a Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast.

A senior Western diplomat previously told the Kyiv Independent that North Korea could have sent even more troops, with Ukrainian officials estimating Pyongyang's contribution to be between 20,000 and 30,000 soldiers.

Kyiv has warned that the Russia-North Korea partnership poses a danger not only to Ukraine but also to the Asia-Pacific region and global security as a whole.

During an Oct. 10 military parade, North Korea unveiled hypersonic medium-range ballistic missiles and Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in an event attended by Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president.