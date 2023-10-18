Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian missile strike on Dnipro district kills 1, injures 4

by Martin Fornusek October 18, 2023 12:20 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Dnipro district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Oct. 18, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian forces launched a missile strike against the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 18, killing at least one person and injuring at least four, local officials reported.

Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov reported at around 10:30 a.m. that Russia targeted residential areas of the district with missiles, resulting in dead and injured residents.

Less than an hour later, Governor Serhii Lysak clarified that a 31-year-old woman was killed in the attack. Three women aged 56, 65, and 75, as well as a 35-year-old man, were injured, he reported.

Three of the wounded were hospitalized and are in moderate condition, the governor said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the missile attack destroyed one house and another building. It also reportedly damaged 21 houses, 11 other buildings, a car, and a gas pipeline.

The Emergency Service published a video of the aftermath, showing extensive damage done to buildings in Obukhivka, a village on the northwestern outskirts of Dnipro.

Ukraine's fourth-largest city, Dnipro, lying in the country's east, became an important humanitarian hub since the start of the full-scale invasion. Over the course of hostilities, it has suffered a number of Russian missile strikes.

Author: Martin Fornusek
