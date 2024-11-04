Russia launches nearly 10 times more Shahed drones year to year, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are launching about ten times as many Shahed-type drones against Ukraine as they did last fall, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 4.

Moscow has ramped up drone strikes on Kyiv and the rest of the country, while decreasing the use of more powerful and harder-to-intercept cruise and ballistic missiles.

Russia launched more than 2,000 strike drones against Ukraine in October, breaking the previous record set in September by nearly 700, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

"We must fully counter them," Zelensky said following the meeting with top Ukrainian officials earlier in the day.

Anatolii Kryvonozhko, acting Air Force commander, briefed the president on countering Russian aerial attacks, strengthening air defense and mobile fire groups, and developing new solutions to combat guided bombs.

According to authorities, Russian drones came in waves and flew low, likely trying to spot weaknesses in Ukraine's air defense.

Over the past week, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 900 guided aerial bombs, almost 500 Shahed drones, and around 30 missiles, Zelensky said.