Russia launches nearly 10 times more Shahed drones year to year, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova November 4, 2024 6:10 PM 1 min read
A Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drone hit the 20th floor of a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 25, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russian forces are launching about ten times as many Shahed-type drones against Ukraine as they did last fall, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 4.

Moscow has ramped up drone strikes on Kyiv and the rest of the country, while decreasing the use of more powerful and harder-to-intercept cruise and ballistic missiles.

Russia launched more than 2,000 strike drones against Ukraine in October, breaking the previous record set in September by nearly 700, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

"We must fully counter them," Zelensky said following the meeting with top Ukrainian officials earlier in the day.

Anatolii Kryvonozhko, acting Air Force commander, briefed the president on countering Russian aerial attacks, strengthening air defense and mobile fire groups, and developing new solutions to combat guided bombs.

According to authorities, Russian drones came in waves and flew low, likely trying to spot weaknesses in Ukraine's air defense.

Over the past week, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 900 guided aerial bombs, almost 500 Shahed drones, and around 30 missiles, Zelensky said.

Artillery supplies from partners for Ukraine have increased, Zelensky says
“We are recording an increased supply of defense aid packages. The situation with artillery has improved,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram after a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:04 AM

German Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives in Kyiv.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon arrival.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.