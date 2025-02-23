Russia launches largest drone attack since start of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched its largest single drone attack overnight since the start of the full-scale invasion with 267 drones entering Ukrainian airspace, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Feb. 23.



Explosions were heard across the country, including in Kyiv where drone debris fell in the center of the capital and other districts that two houses and a post office, Kyiv’s military head Tymur Tkachenko reported. Ukraine’s air defense shot down 138 drones while 119 decoy drones were lost.



While there were no reported casualties in Kyiv, three people were injured in Odesa Oblast after a fire broke out at a residential house, reported Odesa Oblast military head Oleh Kiper.



In addition to the drone attacks, Russian forces also launched missiles at Ukraine. In Zaporizhzhia, a 53-year-old woman was injured after Russian shelling hit residential areas causing a fire.



The worst attack occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where a missile strike killed one person and injured five. The attack inflicted heavy damage on the city's civilian infrastructure, including 12 apartment buildings, an infrastructure facility, a retirement home, and a church.



The strike also caused damage to social and industrial buildings, a gas station, and multiple vehicles.



The night before, a Russian drone attack killed a man in Kyiv Oblast. Several civilian buildings were damaged in the city, including an apartment block and an educational facility.