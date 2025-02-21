The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

One person killed in drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, warehouse on fire

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 22, 2025 1:27 AM 1 min read
Kyiv after the night of one of the largest Russian attacks on Kyiv and Ukraine by kamikaze drones on Nov. 25, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrew Kravchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A 60-year-old man was killed at a railway crossing in Kyiv Oblast, amid a Russian drone attack on the region, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

The deceased man, an employee Ukrzaliznytsia — Ukraine's state railway company, was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Multiple drones targeted Kyiv Oblast in the early hours of Feb. 22 in a Russian drone attack, local authorities reported. Drone debris fell in Kyiv and a fire broke out on private property, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Feb. 22.

A local warehouse in Kyiv Oblast is burning as firefighting operations are underway.

The windows of an educational institution and residential high-rise building have also been shattered.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately available.

Russia has increased its drone attacks on Ukraine's capital and surrounding region in recent months, regularly launching dozens of attack drones towards Kyiv.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.