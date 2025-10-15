Russia launched 3 more massive strikes on Ukraine's gas facilities over last week, Naftogaz says

Russia struck a combined heat and power plant and launched three massive attacks on Ukraine’s gas production infrastructure over the last week, Serhii Koretskyi, the CEO of Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas giant Naftogaz, said on Facebook on Oct. 15.

Russian missiles and drones damaged gas infrastructure in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts while drones hit the plant, as Moscow steps up its attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities and temperatures drop.



The new wave of attacks comes days after Russian strikes on Oct. 3 and 5 wiped out around 60% of Ukraine’s gas production.



"Russian terrorists are committing new acts of terrorism, aimed solely at depriving Ukraine of gas, heat, and light this winter," Koretskyi wrote, adding that the company will "restore everything."



Ukraine is currently reaching out to partners for further air defense, energy equipment, and funding for gas imports. The embattled country needs at least 13.2 billion cubic meters in its gas storage facilities for the winter, and could seek imports from the U.S. and Norway.



With a Ukrainian delegation currently visiting Washington to meet with high-level officials and for the International Monetary Fund annual meeting, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said they are raising the issue of protecting and supporting the energy sector "at every meeting."



"We explain in detail to partners the consequences of the recent Russian attacks on our energy facilities. We are working on attracting new resources and support," she wrote on Telegram on Oct. 14.



Following an urgent visit to Kyiv last week, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is currently preparing a new 500 million euro ($580 million) package with Naftogaz for emergency gas imports, the bank told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 14.



"We plan to top this up with additional funds provided by Ukraine's international partners, as otherwise it would only cover a fraction of the needs," Matteo Patrone, the bank's VP, told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 15.



Domestic banks are also chipping in, with state-owned Oschadbank inking a Hr 3 billion ($72 million) loan with Naftogaz for gas imports on Oct. 9.



However, there have been no announcements yet on air defense and equipment supplies, despite the urgent need to repair and protect vulnerable infrastructure. Many sites are still left unprotected as Ukraine doesn’t have the air defense capacity to cover the country.