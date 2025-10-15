'16 fuel tanks damaged' — Russian oil terminal in occupied Crimea still burning, Ukraine's General Staff says

Sixteen fuel tanks were damaged at the Morskoi Neftianoi Terminal in Russian-occupied Feodosia, Crimea, as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike earlier this week, Ukraine's General Staff said on Oct. 15.

​​A source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) confirmed to the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 13 that drones had struck the facility in the city of Feodosia.

The fire it sparked was still visible on Oct. 14 from 25 kilometers away, local media reported. The General Staff said a "large-scale fire is ongoing on the territory of the enterprise."

The Oct. 13 strike was the second confirmed Ukrainian attack on the terminal in a week. The tanks reportedly survived a previous Ukrainian drone attack on the facility on Oct.6.

Located around 259 km (155 miles) from the Ukrainian-controlled territory, the oil terminal is considered one of the most critical logistical centers for supplying Russian forces with fuel and lubricants in southern Ukraine.

Its storage capacity is estimated at up to 193,000 cubic meters of oil products, the General Staff said.

The oil depot in Feodosia is still burning. pic.twitter.com/23QhZTI1hb — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) October 14, 2025

In the same overnight operation, Ukrainian Defense Forces also targeted a P-18 radar system near Krasna Poliana in occupied Crimea, a drone command post in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, and an ammunition depot near occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff added.

These coordinated strikes are part of Ukraine’s broader campaign to dismantle Russia’s military infrastructure and undermine its warfighting capabilities.

Earlier this week, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia’s oil processing capacity has dropped by 21% due to Ukraine’s targeted strikes on refineries and fuel depots.

Several Russian regions are reportedly experiencing fuel shortages as a result.