Russia launched more attacks on Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities than in last three years combined

2 min read
by Dominic Culverwell
An employee walks in the damaged area of a Naftogaz gas facility, following Russian missile and drone attacks, in Ukraine, on Dec. 2, 2025. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia launched 229 attacks on Ukraine’s state oil and gas giant Naftogaz last year – more than during the previous three years combined, the company said in a press statement on Feb. 17.

The most difficult period was October, when Russia struck the company's facilities 25 times and took out nearly 60% of Ukraine’s gas production. Afterwards, Naftogaz then relied on funding from partners to help with emergency gas purchases as the country scrambled to prepare for winter.

In total, Russia launched 1,399 drones and missiles at the company's facilities last year. Since 2022, Moscow has carried out 401 attacks on Naftogaz in total, firing 1,700 drones and missiles.

"2025 was unprecedented in terms of the scale of attacks on our infrastructure — the intensity of shelling was far higher than in the previous years of the war," Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretskyi wrote in the press release.

"Despite this, we continue to supply the country with gas and support the resilience of the energy system."

Naftogaz continues to seek support from partners, recently inking an 85 million euro ($100 million) grant agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to purchase gas imports on Feb. 16. The bank previously agreed to cover emergency gas purchases following the attacks in October.

Ukraine also saw its first American liquified natural gas (LNG) delivery of the year in early February after Naftogaz signed a deal with Polish firm Orlen. The Polish energy company delivered nearly 100 million cubic meters of LNG to Ukraine via its pipelines in Poland, enough to supply 700,000 families for a month.

More LNG batches are planned over the next month. This year, Ukraine could import 1 billion cubic meters of  U.S. LNG, Naftogaz said.

Editors' Picks