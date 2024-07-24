Russian aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv hits residential area, injures at least 3 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on July 24, injuring at least three men, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

This marks the sixth Russian attack on the city in the past day. The most recent assault resulted in a building catching fire, as reported by the governor.

Earlier in the day, Moscow's attacks on Kharkiv injured at least six people. Additionally, a Russian missile attack on the town of Lozova in the region killed one person and injured four others, authorities said.

Attacks on population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russian forces launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May.

While Ukrainian troops have halted the advance, Russia continues to hold a handful of border settlements.