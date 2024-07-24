Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Russian attack, War, Ukraine, guided bomb
Russian aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv hits residential area, injures at least 3 people

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2024 6:29 PM 1 min read
A photo of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on an unspecified date. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on July 24, injuring at least three men, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

This marks the sixth Russian attack on the city in the past day. The most recent assault resulted in a building catching fire, as reported by the governor.

Earlier in the day, Moscow's attacks on Kharkiv injured at least six people. Additionally, a Russian missile attack on the town of Lozova in the region killed one person and injured four others, authorities said.

Attacks on population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russian forces launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May.

While Ukrainian troops have halted the advance, Russia continues to hold a handful of border settlements.

‘We took out so many of them:’ Ukraine stabilizes Kharkiv front after brutal Russian offensive
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. KHARKIV OBLAST – In battles fought under a sky swarming with enemy drones, even the most minimal movement, even the quickest dash fro…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:53 PM

6 injured in Kharkiv after Russia's 5th attack in single day.

Also on July 24, a Russian missile attack against the town of Lozova killed one person, injured four, and damaged an infrastructure facility. Search for two more people who may be trapped underneath the rubble is ongoing, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
