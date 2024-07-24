6 injured in Kharkiv after Russia's 5th attack in single day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv five times on July 24, with at least six people injured following the latest strike, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The most recent attack targeted the city's industrial area, Terekhov said without providing details on the resulting damage.

Ukraine's second-largest city, lying around 30 kilometers (less than 20 miles) south of the Russian border, has come under heavy Russian attacks throughout the full-scale war.

Early in the morning on July 24, a Russian missile attack damaged the office of Swiss (Foundation) for Mine Action, a Switzerland-based NGO focused on demining.

Later the same day, another Russian missile strike targeted an infrastructure facility, starting a fire.

Also on July 24, a Russian missile attack against the town of Lozova killed one person, injured four, and damaged an infrastructure facility. Search for two more people who may be trapped underneath the rubble is ongoing, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two men aged 41 and 18 were also reportedly injured in a Russian drone attack against the Lisne village in the morning.

Attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast inteinsified after Russian forces launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May. While the push has been halted by Ukrainian troops, Russia continues to hold a handful of settlements just across the border.