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Russia hits another Kyiv apartment building after day of deadly strikes, injuring 4

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by Abbey Fenbert
Russia hits another Kyiv apartment building after day of deadly strikes, injuring 4
Firefighters extinguish a blaze on the 10th floor of a 12-story building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district late in the evening on Oct. 7, 2026, after a Russian drone attack. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia launched another drone strike against Kyiv on the evening of Oct. 7, hitting a 12-story apartment building and injuring four people, including children.

The strike followed a large-scale attack that began overnight on Oct. 7 and killed nearly 30 people across Ukraine, including four victims in Kyiv.

While rescuers were still clearing the rubble from the mass strike, Russian drones continued to menace the capital into the evening. At 10:23 p.m. local time, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a drone hit the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the city's Darnytskyi district.

The strike caused a fire on the upper floors and partial structural damage, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. Four people were injured,  including two children.

First responders rescued another 22 people from the burning building, including eight children, the State Emergency Service said. The fire has been extinguished, and emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Residential buildings in Ukraine's Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Dnipro oblasts were targeted by Russian drones and missiles on Oct. 7. The date coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's 74th birthday.

In Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian cruise missile destroyed a five-story building, killing 20 people and injuring 55 more. Five children were among those killed in the attack.

Russia also targeted critical infrastructure, leaving a significant number of Kyiv residents without access to electricty or water.

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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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