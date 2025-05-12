Russia brings in 'top-level' FSB Presidential Regiment to Chasiv Yar, Ukraine's army says

Both men face charges related to terrorism and espionage. Daniil B. was detained in Lithuania, where he is in temporary custody, while Oleksandr V. remains at large in Russia.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine and its allies discussed tougher sanctions against Russia's banking sector, central bank, and energy industry.
The EU plans to unveil on May 14 its next package of sanctions imposed against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, an EU official told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.
Polish truckers plan to restrict freight traffic at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard said on May 12.
"The clock is ticking — we still have twelve hours until the end of this day," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius reportedly said.
"If the Russians are using this level of specialists in urban combat, they are probably facing some difficulties," Ivan Petrychak, spokesperson for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said.
Previously, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused the Russian intelligence services of orchestrating a May 2024 arson attack on the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw.
"Perhaps in some areas, the intensity decreased slightly to create an image of compliance with their own announcement. But in reality, (Russia) continued attacks every day, using all available weapons — including aircraft to drop guided bombs on Ukraine," Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, said.
Beijing supports all efforts toward achieving peace in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on May 12 when asked about Kyiv and Europe's proposal for a 30-day truce.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"I invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people," Zelensky said.
Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak voiced doubt about leading negotiations with anyone from Russia except President Vladimir Putin, implying only the Russian leader can make real decisions.
This includes at least seven people injured in drone attacks overnight on May 12, a date from which Kyiv and its allies put forward a demand for a 30-day unconditional truce, a step that Moscow continues to reject.
"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee Palace reacted to a fake story pushed by Russia.
Russia brings in 'top-level' FSB Presidential Regiment to Chasiv Yar, Ukraine's army says
Russian forces attempting to take the Ukrainian city of Chasiv Yar have been bolstered by the elite FSB Presidential Regiment, Suspilne media reported on May 11.
Chasiv Yar is a strategically important town in Donetsk Oblast and the scene of an intense, long-running, and bloody battle that began in early April 2024.
According to Ivan Petrychak, spokesperson for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Russian forces continue to be unsuccessful in their attempts to capture the city, and have called upon the elite regiment for reinforcement.
Petrychak said the Russian 98th Parachute Division has been joined by the FSB Presidential Regiment, "significantly strengthening them."
"These are top-level specialists. Now we have to face very intense fighting, and very accurate and precise work," he said.
"If the Russians are using this level of specialists in urban combat, they are probably facing some difficulties as well."
The FSB Presidential Regiment — also known as the Kremlin Regiment — is responsible for the security of the Kremlin, the valuables stored within it, and state officials, as well as conducting ceremonial duties such as the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden, Moscow.
It is not typically deployed to fight abroad.
Russia's months-long attacks on Chasiv Yar are part of its grinding, slow, and costly advances in Donetsk Oblast.
"Now the battles in Chasiv Yar have an urban warfare character. When they can't take it by storm, they get the air force and just destroy the city, neighborhood by neighborhood," Petrychak said.
Since the fall of Bakhmut in May 2023 and the fall of Avdiivka in February 2024, Russian forces overran one village after another and took up positions close to Chasiv Yar.
Located on hills that serve as natural defensive structures, Chasiv Yar town boasts the highest point in the area, a strategic point for any army wanting to gain an advantage.
The town is divided in the east by the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, creating a barrier between the Kanal micro-district and the rest of the town.
Throughout most of spring 2024, Kyiv's forces managed to keep Russian troops out of the town. On June 27, 2024, the Ukrainian army reported it had pushed out Russian forces that had entered the Kanal neighborhood.
In early 2025, the Russian military seized the Chasiv Yar Refractory Plant, Ukrainska Pravda reported on January 18, but this was not confirmed by Ukrainian officials.
On March 7, DeepState analysts said fighting was going on throughout the whole city, with Russians trying to hide in the high-rise buildings’ ruins.
As of April 28, 156 residents remained in Chasiv Yar, according to Ruslan Pryimenko, deputy head of the Chasiv Yar military administration.