Ukraine repels Russian troops from eastern Chasiv Yar neighborhood, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian troops pushed Russian forces out of the Kanal neighborhood in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, told Interfax Ukraine on June 21.

After capturing Avdiivka in February, Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens for Russia the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops refuse to give up on their intention of breaking through near Chasiv Yar towards other settlements in the area, Voloshyn said. Two assault operations are ongoing, he added.

"Ukrainian defenders are reliably holding the line in this area and are giving a rebuff to the Russian aggressor," the spokesperson said.

Russian troops continue intensive shelling of Chasiv Yar, including with TOS-1 "Solntsepek" multiple rocket launchers, according to Voloshyn.

"This is a terrible weapon that hits with thermobaric rockets," said Ukraine's 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, whose units were redeployed to bolster the defense of Chasiv Yar, sharing on June 26 a video which shows the town under Russia's attack.

The most fierce fighting is ongoing in the area of the Siversky Donets — Donbas canal, the military said.

Russian forces have ramped up their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, focusing one of their main efforts on Chasiv Yar.

By attacking nearby settlements such as Ivanivske, Moscow is attempting to encircle the town, whose capture would allow further advances into the region.