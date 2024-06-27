Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Chasiv Yar
Ukraine repels Russian troops from eastern Chasiv Yar neighborhood, military says

by Kateryna Denisova June 27, 2024 7:22 PM 2 min read
Smoke rising near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 11, 2024. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops pushed Russian forces out of the Kanal neighborhood in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, told Interfax Ukraine on June 21.

After capturing Avdiivka in February, Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens for Russia the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops refuse to give up on their intention of breaking through near Chasiv Yar towards other settlements in the area, Voloshyn said. Two assault operations are ongoing, he added.

"Ukrainian defenders are reliably holding the line in this area and are giving a rebuff to the Russian aggressor," the spokesperson said.

Russian troops continue intensive shelling of Chasiv Yar, including with TOS-1 "Solntsepek" multiple rocket launchers, according to Voloshyn.

"This is a terrible weapon that hits with thermobaric rockets," said Ukraine's 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, whose units were redeployed to bolster the defense of Chasiv Yar, sharing on June 26 a video which shows the town under Russia's attack.

The most fierce fighting is ongoing in the area of the Siversky Donets — Donbas canal, the military said.

Russian forces have ramped up their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, focusing one of their main efforts on Chasiv Yar.

By attacking nearby settlements such as Ivanivske, Moscow is attempting to encircle the town, whose capture would allow further advances into the region.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:07 AM

Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister attends UN meeting in New York.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and other top Russian officials on Feb. 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Despite being sanctioned, Kolokoltsev does not appear on the U.S. Treasury's list of individuals barred from entering the U.S.
11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
