Russia attacks western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Khmelnytskyi overnight on April 1, damaging a commercial site, and a series of explosions were heard in Lutsk, authorities and media reported.

"As a result of a hostile attack, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises in the regional center. Currently, it is being contained by units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," Governor Serhii Tyurin said in a Telegram post.

Air defenses were engaged in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Tyurin said, adding that there are currently no figures on injuries or casualties.

Air raid alerts were issued in much of Ukraine, including Kyiv and the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil.

Several explosions were later heard in the northwestern city of Lutsk, Suspilne reported at 5:42 a.m. and 6:19 a.m. local time.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and energy infrastructure, as it continues to wage its war.

On March 29, at least three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed and thirteen others were wounded by a Russian glide bomb attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

"Once again, the Russians are deliberately targeting a peaceful city and killing children," Filashkin said in his Telegram post, condemning the "deliberate terror against our people."