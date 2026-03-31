KI logo
War

At least 1 killed, 39 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Polina Moroziuk
At least 1 killed, 39 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of a Russian strike on Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on March 31, 2026. (Ukraine's Emergency Service)

At least one person has been killed and 39 injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities said on March 31.

Russia launched 289 drones at Ukraine overnight, including around 200 Shahed-type long-range drones, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 267 of the drones.

At least 20 drones evaded defenses and struck 11 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at six locations, according to the Air Force.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured four others, including two children, Governor Vitalii Diachenko reported.

In Sumy Oblast, 17 civilians were injured following Russian attacks, including a six-year-old child, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Russian forces carried out 140 attacks on 46 settlements across 20 communities in the oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured six people over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged across multiple districts, including Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people and damaged residential buildings and  administrative facilities, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men aged 23 and 55 were injured in Russian drone and artillery attacks targeting multiple communities, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Residential buildings and infrastructure were also damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were wounded by Russian drones according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.  Russian forces struck 18 settlements in the region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two men aged 40 and 77 were injured in Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.Russian forces carried out record 1,121 strikes across 43 settlements in the region over the past day.

In Odesa, a 50-year-old man was injured after a Russian drone struck a residential building, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

read also

Ukraine used Storm Shadow to strike Russia’s most irreplaceable weapons factory — and why it matters
As you read this, somewhere at a TSMC fab in Taiwan’s Hsinchu a robot is moving a silicon wafer packed with transistors measuring 2 nanometers — 20 atoms in a row. Mass production of chips using the 2-nanometer process began in late 2025, and TSMC’s entire 2026 capacity is already sold out — Apple, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, and AMD are all in line. Samsung has launched its own 2-nanometer Exynos 2600 processor. Intel is advancing its 18A node (1.8 nm). We are talking about the kind of density and effi
The Kyiv IndependentLiubov Tsybulska
Russian attackCivilian casualtiesPoltava OblastSumy Oblast
Avatar
Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, March 31
Monday, March 30
Show More

Editors' Picks