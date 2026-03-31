At least 1 killed, 39 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person has been killed and 39 injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities said on March 31.

Russia launched 289 drones at Ukraine overnight, including around 200 Shahed-type long-range drones, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 267 of the drones.

At least 20 drones evaded defenses and struck 11 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at six locations, according to the Air Force.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured four others, including two children, Governor Vitalii Diachenko reported.

In Sumy Oblast, 17 civilians were injured following Russian attacks, including a six-year-old child, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Russian forces carried out 140 attacks on 46 settlements across 20 communities in the oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured six people over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged across multiple districts, including Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people and damaged residential buildings and administrative facilities, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men aged 23 and 55 were injured in Russian drone and artillery attacks targeting multiple communities, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Residential buildings and infrastructure were also damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were wounded by Russian drones according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Russian forces struck 18 settlements in the region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two men aged 40 and 77 were injured in Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.Russian forces carried out record 1,121 strikes across 43 settlements in the region over the past day.

In Odesa, a 50-year-old man was injured after a Russian drone struck a residential building, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.