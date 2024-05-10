Skip to content
Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1, injuring 2

by Abbey Fenbert May 11, 2024 2:44 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strike against the Esman community in Sumy Oblast on May 10, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked nine settlements along the Sumy Oblast border on May 10, killing one civilian and injuring two others, the regional military administration reported.

Artillery shelling in the community of Esman killed a 64-year-old woman and injured her 17-year-old granddaughter, the administration reported earlier in the day.

A resident of the village of Seredyna-Buda was also injured in artillery shelling on May 10, the administration said.

Russian forces also targeted the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, and Hlukhiv. The attacks caused 139 explosions in the area.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Sumy Oblast fortifies amid looming threat of Kharkiv attack
A group of military officers, local police chiefs, border guards, emergency service workers, and farmers gather around a map of Sumy Oblast’s Myropillia community in an undisclosed location around a mile from Russia. The air raid siren doesn’t interrupt the meeting, which is devoted t…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence.
