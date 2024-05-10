Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine settlements along the Sumy Oblast border on May 10, killing one civilian and injuring two others, the regional military administration reported.

Artillery shelling in the community of Esman killed a 64-year-old woman and injured her 17-year-old granddaughter, the administration reported earlier in the day.

A resident of the village of Seredyna-Buda was also injured in artillery shelling on May 10, the administration said.

Russian forces also targeted the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, and Hlukhiv. The attacks caused 139 explosions in the area.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.