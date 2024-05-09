Skip to content
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 302 times in one day

by Dmytro Basmat May 10, 2024 1:29 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 302 times in 60 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 11 communities along the border on May 9, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Myropillia, and Putyvl were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, rockets, and artillery attacks, while dropping explosives from drones onto two of the communities.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located directly on Ukraine-Russia border, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 67 explosions recorded in the area.

Given the town's proximity to Russia, Velyka Pysarivka has become a main target of attack for Russia over recent months. Much of the community's infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian attacks.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.