News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sumy Oblast, Civilian casualties, Children during the war
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 64-year-old, injures her granddaughter

by Kateryna Hodunova May 10, 2024 3:09 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strike against the Esman community in Sumy Oblast on May 10, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched an attack against Esman, Sumy Oblast, on May 10, killing a 64-year-old woman and injuring her 17-year-old granddaughter, the regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian forces carried out the strike against the settlement located over 10 kilometers from the border at around 7:10 a.m. local time. The artillery shelling had lasted nearly an hour, targeting civilian infrastructure in the Shostka district, according to local authorities.

Russia attacked Sumy 302 times in 60 separate attacks throughout the day on May 9, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
5:19 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
12:06 AM

Bloomberg: Russian tycoons move assets home amid Western sanctions.

Increasingly cut off from western banking and financial services, Russia's wealthiest individuals are facing a dilemma when it comes to handing their fortunes to the next generation, according to Bloomberg. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home, the news agency reported.
