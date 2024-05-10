Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 64-year-old, injures her granddaughter

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched an attack against Esman, Sumy Oblast, on May 10, killing a 64-year-old woman and injuring her 17-year-old granddaughter, the regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian forces carried out the strike against the settlement located over 10 kilometers from the border at around 7:10 a.m. local time. The artillery shelling had lasted nearly an hour, targeting civilian infrastructure in the Shostka district, according to local authorities.

Russia attacked Sumy 302 times in 60 separate attacks throughout the day on May 9, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.