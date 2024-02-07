Skip to content
Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert February 7, 2024 2:45 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 31 separate attacks at the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 6, the regional administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Nova Sloboda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Esman. Over 24 hours, Russia assailed the border settlements with mortar, artillery, tank, drone, and grenade launcher attacks.

The shelling caused at least 123 explosions in the area. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Attacks against Sumy Oblast on Feb. 5 killed one civilian and left eight injured.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
