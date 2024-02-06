Update: Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast communities kill 1, injure 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched at least 51 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 10 communities along the border on Feb. 5, injuring eight civilians and killing one, the regional administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Myropillia, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Esman. Over the past 24 hours, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rockets, drone, and grenade launcher attacks.

Russian troops used multiple-launch rocket systems to hit the town of Vorozhba at about 5 p.m. local time, with local authorities recording eight explosions. A 40-year-old man was killed while his mother and another resident sustained injuries.

Vorozhba is located some 50 kilometers northwest of Sumy, regional center, and just over 10 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

At least six civilians were injured in the attack on the Seredyna-Buda community earlier in the day, according to the administration.

Meanwhile, the town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 160 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.