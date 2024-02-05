Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2024 2:59 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 4, the local military administration reported.

The attacks caused nearly 100 explosions in the area. No casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported.

Russian forces fired 24 times at the border, targeting the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske.

The Russian military deployed multiple weapons throughout the day, including artillery, drones, and mines.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, who commands troops defending Ukraine's northern border, reported that Territorial Defense Forces in Sumy Oblast successfully fought off a Russian subversive and reconnaissance group attempting to cross into Ukraine.

A Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group staged an attack on Jan. 27 that killed two civilians in Sumy Oblast.

Daily attacks are a fact of life for residents who live in the communities along Sumy Oblast's border with Russia. Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 76 times in 16 separate attacks throughout Feb. 3, firing at five settlements.

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:26 AM

Rai News: Zelensky says leadership reset is necessary.

Responding to a question about a rumored dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, President Zelensky said he had a serious reset in mind that was not about a single person, but about the general direction of the country’s leadership.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the President's Office announced on Feb. 4. Fedorov, the former mayor of the now-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, will replace Yurii Malashko.
12:26 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 76 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 3, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.