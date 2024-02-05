Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 4, the local military administration reported.

The attacks caused nearly 100 explosions in the area. No casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported.

Russian forces fired 24 times at the border, targeting the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske.

The Russian military deployed multiple weapons throughout the day, including artillery, drones, and mines.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, who commands troops defending Ukraine's northern border, reported that Territorial Defense Forces in Sumy Oblast successfully fought off a Russian subversive and reconnaissance group attempting to cross into Ukraine.

A Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group staged an attack on Jan. 27 that killed two civilians in Sumy Oblast.

Daily attacks are a fact of life for residents who live in the communities along Sumy Oblast's border with Russia. Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 76 times in 16 separate attacks throughout Feb. 3, firing at five settlements.